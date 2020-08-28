Manager Trevor Collins is planning to utilise Walsham-le-Willows’ successful youth set-up throughout the 2020/21 season.

In recent seasons Walsham have been particularly impressive at under-18 level, winning league titles and going toe-to-toe with the highly successful AFC Sudbury Academy in Portman Road finals.

And Collins, who was appointed Walsham boss in March, is intending to give a number of those players the opportunity to showcase their potential in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division over the coming months.

FOOTBALL - Walsham le Willows v Bury Town in the quarter finals of the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup...Pictured: Walsham Manager Trevor Collins ....PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (41271139)

“If you look at the table last year the club was way down on where it should have been. They suffered a few blows and some unfortunate disruptions,” he said.

“In that respect we do have a couple of in-house targets this season that we don’t want to be shouting from the rooftops, but on a personal level I would love to be able to help these youngsters make the step up.

“There are at least five or six who I feel will be playing at a higher level in a year or two if they keep on progressing.

FOOTBALL - Suffolk U18 Midweek Cup final - AFC Sudbury v Walsham Le Willows..Pictured: Walsham clear a corner....PICTURE: Mecha Morton... (41343751)

“We are in a very fortunate position that a lot of good young players have been attracted to the club in recent years.

“If you look at that Sudbury side, that isn’t a bad side to say they are the only ones that have stopped us. A lot of those players are now in the Sudbury first-team squad.

“This season is a good opportunity for our lads to get plenty of time. If they show they have ability, I’ll make sure they get plenty of chances; it doesn’t matter how old they are.

“I’ve already told them I want them to go out and enjoy themselves with a smile on their face. They’ll make mistakes along the way but I won’t be criticising anyone for that.”

FOOTBALL - Suffolk U18 Midweek Cup final - AFC Sudbury v Walsham Le Willows..Pictured: ....PICTURE: Mecha Morton... (41343747)

It’s been a positive pre-season in terms of friendly results for Collins’ men, who as well as thrashing Foxton 8-0 have beaten higher-league Histon and defeated Diss Town on their own patch (both 2-1).

However, ahead of Tuesday’s Emirates FA Cup extra preliminarytie at Newmarket Town (7.45pm) and the league opener at Godmanchester Rovers on September 5, the boss is not getting too carried away.

“I’ve reminded the lads a couple of times to not get carried away by our results this summer,” he added.

“Hopefully we can take the confidence forward, both from the results and the system we are looking to play; they have brought into that.

FOOTBALL - Suffolk U18 Midweek Cup final - AFC Sudbury v Walsham Le Willows..Pictured: Marley Browne (W) and Tom Maycock (S)....PICTURE: Mecha Morton... (41343824)

“But the results only count for something if we start well at Newmarket and then again at Godmanchester – then you can look back and think they may have had an impact.

“I’ve been at clubs previously who have been terrible in pre-season and then started the season flying, and the other way around.”

Walsham are set to be well acquainted with Newmarket over the coming weeks, with the two teams also scheduled to face each other in the league and potentially the FA Vase.

Michael Shinn’s men are expected to be challenging towards the top end of the table, and Collins feels those matches will be a good yardstick for Walsham.

“I’ll be sick of the sight of Shinny by the end of those games! He’s a good bloke and has built a really good team over there,” said Collins.

“They’ll be challenging towards the top and it will be a good test for us at the right time. It will show the lads the level we need to be at.

“And it doesn’t matter that we start with the FA Cup instead of the league. I was one of those who doubted if we would get any football at all this calendar year.

“We need to realise how lucky we are to be back out there kicking a ball around, and if you had said to the lads four months ago their first game back would be in the FA Cup, they would have snapped your hands off.”

In terms of incomings, Collins has added Charlie Norman (Mulbarton Wanderers), Henry Harvey, Jamie Smith (both Haughley United) and Kyran Cooper (Bury Town) to his squad. They are all midfielders, apart from striker smith. Lee Sim and Craig Jennings have moved on.