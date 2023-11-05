An organisation which has transformed the lives of thousands of people through performing arts, won the Contribution to the Community Award at the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards 2023.

For over 200 years Theatre Royal has brought joy to the town of Bury St Edmunds and beyond, by bringing the best live theatre to its stage.

It has transformed the lives of thousands people, regardless of background or personal circumstance.

Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds is presented with the Contribution to the Community Award by Andy Jukes, head of customer engagement at The Cambridge Building Society. Picture: Mark Westley

The theatre believes everyone should have equal opportunity to engage in extraordinary cultural experiences.

The Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business awards took place at the Apex venue, Bury St Edmunds, on October 13.

Now in its 12th year, the prestigious awards celebrate business success across the district from individuals who have made a difference, to start-ups on their way up, and lifetime achievers for who have overseen decades of success.

The Cambridge Building Society sponsored the Contribution to Community Award

This year, the awards attracted more than 200 entries across 13 categories.

Created in 1850, the Society is still a member-owned mutual. It provides funding for people buying their own homes and is a trusted home for people in a position to save.

Its core values are Courage, integrity, community, expertise and relevance

This Contribution to Community Award recognises a business or business person who has made a positive contribution to the local community, making an extra effort to bring the community together or those who go out of their way to help others or a charity.

The award is for those who make an outstanding contribution to the community or improving the locality for the benefit of everyone.

Contribution to the Community

Sponsored by The Cambridge Building Society

Winner: Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds

Highly Commended: West Suffolk College

Finalist: The Coffee House, St Nicholas Hospice Care

Finalist: EcoCarriers, Bury St Edmunds