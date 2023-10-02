Sustainable growth, a resilient workforce and attracting investment.

These were some of the themes highlighted at the launch of The West Suffolk Business Festival today.

Business people from across the region gathered at Abbeygate Cinema in Hatter Street, Bury St Edmunds, for the networking brunch launch event.

Cllr Cliff Waterman, leader of West Suffolk Council and Alex Till, Menta CEO, launch the West Suffolk Business Festival 2023. Picture: Mecha Morton

More than 20 events have been lined up across the district this year.

The theme of the festival, which concludes with the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards on October 13, is the The Future of work.

Opening the festival, Cliff Waterman, leader of West Suffolk Council, said: “The Future of Work ties in with the new administration’s vision of paving the way for sustainable growth, building a resilient workforce, and attracting investment to boost the continuing success of our communities and businesses.

More than 20 events are lined up

“The future of work will undoubtedly change. We have already seen a major shift in the way of working since the pandemic, so we need to ensure West Suffolk businesses and residents are equipped to adapt to continue to succeed, innovate and grow.

“What we are certain on is the future of work will be digital, whether that’s Artificial Intelligence, hybrid working, virtual reality – the list goes on.

“We will work with businesses and partners so people in West Suffolk have access to some of the most exciting opportunities across the UK and make certain they have the right skills aspirations so they can grasp and embrace the changes and opportunities presented.”

The West Suffolk Business Festival is organised by a range of partners from different business sectors including MENTA business support, The Bury Free Press and West Suffolk College.

The line up of events across the district

Alex Till, spoke the ‘a new energy and vibrancy’ in the communities being fostered by start-ups and micro-businesses which he described as the ‘backbone’ of the economy.

He said the festival was an opportunity to celebrate ‘all that is good in West Suffolk’.

To find out more about the festival and events this year, visit: www.businessfestival.org

The launch event was sponsored by Atkins Dellow Solicitors.