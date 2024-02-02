A manufacturing and engineering group is celebrating five years of collaboration and empowering business growth.

The West Suffolk Manufacturing Group (WSMG) celebrated its fifth anniversary on Wednesday at Sealey Tools HQ in Bury St Edmunds.

The group, established in 2019, comprises of representatives from both the private and public sectors to champion and support the advanced manufacturing and engineering sector within the district.

West Suffolk Manufacturing Group celebrates fifth anniversary. Picture: West Suffolk Council

Manufacturing leaders from across West Suffolk gathered for a presentation and a tour of the site, followed by presentations from: the Department of Work and Pensions; Icanbea on the local labour market, information and work opportunities for young people; and from The Institute for Manufacturing at the University of Cambridge on Shoestring, low-cost digitisation for manufacturers.

Over the last five years the group has been hosted by a number of key West Suffolk Manufacturing businesses such as Treatt, Unisurge, Claydon Drills, Videndum, TAIT, Camden Boss, as well by West Suffolk College, at the groundbreaking XR Lab.

Topics covered have varied from energy efficiency to AI to Mental Health and Wellbeing.

Funding and collaboration opportunities have also been extensive.

Anthony Pateman, operations and H&S director, R D Castings said: “Having been involved in the West Suffolk Manufacturing Group since its inaugural meeting, we have been able to access networking, support, and funding opportunities that would have otherwise been unattainable.

“We have been able to take advantage of funding and grants to upskill our workforce and invest in technology and equipment to meet customer demands and future proof the business.

The West Suffolk group is part of the New Anglia Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering ‘NAAME’ sector group established by the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership. The group continues to be supported by West Suffolk Council, The New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership, Hethel Innovation and West Suffolk College.

Cllr Indy Wijenayaka, West Suffolk Council cabinet member for growth, said: “I was delighted to attend and celebrate the West Suffolk Manufacturing Groups fifth anniversary. In championing initiatives such as the WSMG, the council stands firm in its commitment to support local businesses.

“By facilitating collaboration, networking, and sustainable growth opportunities, the group has empowered the advanced manufacturing and engineering sector in West Suffolk.

“The council and partners will continue to support the WSMG to further propel the sector, benefiting the local economy and community, but also cementing West Suffolk as the location for the advanced manufacturing and engineering sector.”

Richard Bridgman OBE, who has chaired the group since its inception, said “I have had the pleasure to chair the group meetings over the past five years and it has been brilliant to see the amount of support the group has had, with many different types of businesses from across West Suffolk attending and contributing to the meetings.

“It has not always been easy, COVID certainly tested us all, but by going virtual we could still deliver much needed support and reassurance. We are now back to face-to face-meetings, and I want to extend my thanks to the fantastic businesses that have hosted us over the years.”

The group are keen to welcome like-minded, ambitious manufacturing and engineering companies who are interested in sharing best practice and develop the sector across West Suffolk contact James.Talbot@westsuffolk.gov.uk for more information.

Mildenhall based balloon manufacturer, Oaktree, supplied balloons for the occasion.