West Suffolk businesses which have closed due to Covid-19 restrictions could be eligible for a grant from a £2.9million fund.

Companies are invited to apply to West Suffolk Council for a grant of £1,334, £2,000, or £3,000, depending on their size and rateable value.

The £2.9million is the district's share of a national pot.

Council Leader John Griffiths said: “We all appreciate the enormous stress and strain that many of our businesses are under at this time.

"West Suffolk Council is ready, once again, to do all that we can to help support them not just with eligible grants, but (with) advice and support."

West Suffolk Council has pledged to help businesses which have closed.

Only businesses which have closed are eligible, but the grant will extend to those which have set up a click and collect, or takeaway service.

The amounts that closed businesses can claim are the following:

- Businesses with a rateable value of £15,000 or under and who are eligible can claim for a grant of £1,334,

- Businesses with a rateable value of £15,001 to £50,999 and who are eligible can claim for a grant of £2,000,

- Businesses with a rateable value of £51,000 and above and who are eligible can claim for a grant of £3,000.

Councillor Griffiths added: "This is the first of the new Government grants for this period of restriction and we understand that others are currently being worked up by the Government.

"We will of course share further information on this as soon as we get it. In the meantime, we are prioritising this support, along with community support through the Home But Not Alone service, and have reallocated staff to help contact businesses and make payments.”

To complete the form, click here.

Head to our business page for all of the latest news about businesses in Suffolk.