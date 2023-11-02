Companies are being invited to host a stand at the popular IM Job Fair.

The Iliffe Media Job Fair, in association with Suffolk News, will be held at The Athenaeum, on Angel Hill, Bury St Edmunds, on January 17.

The event provides a golden opportunity for businesses, large and small, to promote their brand to job seekers of all ages.

The Athenaeum, Angel Hill, in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Mark Westley

Stands cost £295 + VAT, which includes refreshments, marketing online and print, social media and radio.

This also includes postings on IM Jobs online Job Board, which will run for four weeks along with a flyer with a QR code for candidates to scan and view roles after the event.

The job fair attracts hundreds of job seekers form across the district.

For details, email charlie.lengyel@iliffepublishing.co.uk

Public entry is free