Nominations are invited for the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards 2024.

The prestigious event will be held at The Apex, Charter Square, Bury St Edmunds, on Friday, October 11.

Now its 13th year, the gala evening showcases the best in business across the district..

Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards 2024 open for nominations. Picture: Richard Marsham

The event is also an important opportunity for business people to network and further the reputation of the district on the national enterprise map. The event sold out in 2023 and saw record entries.

Leading land promotion and property developer, Jaynic, is now into the second year of its three-year headline sponsorship of the awards.

The company behind both the Suffolk Park development in Bury and Gateway 14 in Stowmarket, has been the lead sponsor since 2019, and also sponsor of the prized Lifetime Acievement Award.

This year’s sponsors for the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards 2024. Picture: Mark Westley

Managing director Nic Rumsey said: “The awards are a great opportunity to celebrate business success and the evening, a wonderful way to connect with old and new friends alike.

“Our sponsorship has been invaluable for us in bringing Jaynic closer to the business community in Bury St Edmunds and the surrounding region.

“We are heavily invested in seeing businesses succeed as we continue to provide state-of-the art business and warehouse premises for those growing companies.

“For these reasons, we strongly support the awards in promoting business excellence in the region.”

This year there are 13 categories to enter, ranging from Start-up of the Year to Lifetime Achievement.

New sponsors this year include Bury St Edmunds-based Whitings Chatered Accountants LLP, who are sponsoring the community award.

And @inc office spaces which runs succesful co-working spaces in Bury St Edmunds, Felixstowe and Southwold, is sponsoring the Freelancer of the Year award.

Chris Ridgeon, chairman and partner of Whitings LLP, said: ”We are proud supporters of both the local and business community here in West Suffolk and we value the positive contribution that businesses and businesspeople bring to the community that they work in.”

Jonathan Tewson, head of Iliffe Media awards and events, said: “We are delighted to launch the 13th Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business

Awards championing business excellence in West Suffolk.

“Last year we received a record number of entries and we look forward to surpassing that number this year.

“Awards like this are not possible without the support of our sponsors, for which we are extremely grateful.

“We look forward to celebrating with the finalists and wish all nominees the very best of luck.”

To find out more and nominate, visit: www.iliffemediapromotions.co.uk

Categories plus sponsors 2024

1. Lifetime achievement - Jaynic

2. Investing in West Suffolk - West Suffolk Council

3. The West Suffolk Award for Innovation - Treatt

4. Best New Startup - MENTA

5. Employee of the Year - West Suffolk College

6. Customer Service - Our Bury St Edmunds

7. Contribution to the community - Whitings Chartered Accountants LLP

8. Green/environment - arc Shopping Centre

9. Apprentice/trainee of year - WS Training

10. Biz of Year small - Suffolk Chamber of Commerce

11. Biz of year medium/large - Suffolk Chamber Chamber of Commerce

12. Biz leader of year - Greene & Greene Solicitors

13. Freelancer of the Year - @inc