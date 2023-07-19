Starting your own business can often seem daunting at first.

But for those who take the leap into self-employment, it can be one of the most rewarding career paths.

That of being your own boss, in charge of your own destiny, and that of your business.

Menta’s Alex Till, right, with last year’s Start-Up winners, Shuffle Board Games Café, Bury St Edmunds

The Best New Start-up category in the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards is for those who have done just that.

It is for new businesses with big ambitions.

To enter, you will have been trading for less than three complete financial years, and based in West Suffolk.

Alex Till, CEO Menta

Judges will be looking for the ‘X Factor’ of a new idea or a new business concept, that stands out from the crowd.

This category is sponsored by Menta, which offers business support training and office space across East Anglia.

CEO Alex Till, said: Menta is passionate about new and emerging businesses and sponsors this award so that it can truly see some of the fresh new businesses that are emerging within West Suffolk.

“We look for energy, growth, something that is challenging the norm or just a little bit different.

Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards 2023

“The West Suffolk Start up scene is buzzing, and its not all high-tech high growth, we have fashion, food, AI, medical just to name a few and those accessing our @inc co-working space highlight the creativity and explosion of new ideas and exciting new business developments.”

The Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards will take place at The Apex, Bury St Edmunds, on October 13.

To find out more about the awards and how to enter, visit: www.iliffemediapromotions.co.uk/bury-business-awards/

Nominations close on August 15.