Do you know someone who goes that extra mile for your company?

Have they achieved something amazing or perhaps overcome adversity in some way?

The Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Award for Employee of the Year 2023, is now open for nominations.

Phil Stittle, Executive Director for Business Development Strategic Growth and Partnerships at West Suffolk College

Bosses can nominate a member of staff, or you can nominate yourself.

This award is sponsored by West Suffolk College.

The college, based in Bury St Edmunds, delivers a range of courses, vocational and technical, apprenticeships, and an array of higher apprenticeships and bachelor's degree courses accredited by the University of East Anglia

2022 winner of Employee of the Year: Claire Sadler, of Your Telemarketing. Awards host was Goldie Sayers, left

Phil Stittle, executive director for business development, strategic growth and partnerships, said: “This is a region that doesn’t like to shout from the rooftops about its successes even though it has a great deal to shout about.

“Therefore, we have sponsored this category to help champion the many achievements of individuals who go out of their way to make a difference to the company they work for and the community they live in.

“We like to shine a light on people who confront adversity head on, so amazing tales of triumph in the face of trouble is something that we would like to champion.

“We value the many relationships that we have with so many businesses based in West Suffolk. We are constantly amazed by the talented employees we work with who represent those businesses.

“By supporting this category, we are able to give a little bit back to the business community in this region by giving individuals a richly deserved moment in the spotlight.

“The winning qualities are drive, determination, empathy, kindness, respect, hard work, compassion, teamwork, and creativity.

“This, and an ongoing desire to be the best that you can every day, whilst also trying to bring out the best in those around you.”

The Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards will take place at the Apex, Bury St Edmunds, on Friday October 13.

More than 250 people will attend the annual gala evening showcasing the best of the best in business.

For more information about the awards and categories you can enter, visit: www.iliffemediapromotions.co.uk/bury-business-awards