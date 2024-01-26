West Suffolk Council is partnering with Suffolk Chamber of Commerce with the aim of supporting business growth and economic development across the district.

The council says the move aligns with its priorities within its Strategic Plan: to increase opportunities for economic growth in its district.

The partnership has lined up several initiatives to enhance local business growth and engagement, ranging from forums to campaigns.

Amanda Ankin, operations director at Suffolk Chamber of Commerce and Cllr Indy Wijenayaka, cabinet member for growth at West Suffolk Council. Picture: West Suffolk Council

These aim to unlock local business opportunities and provide solutions to challenges, ‘fostering a collaborative environment for growth’.

One of the key areas will see Suffolk Chamber of Commerce collaborating with Cambridgeshire Chamber of Commerce on a joint networking event aiming to forge business relationships spanning across West Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

Other areas of focus include business exhibitions and forums to discuss how West Suffolk businesses can not only reduce their own carbon footprints but take advantage of the opportunities that these actions will bring, as well as looking at prospects that the local supply chains and future tech may offer.

Suffolk Chamber will champion West Suffolk in its lobbying role, with support for campaigns that reflect the shared priorities of Suffolk Chamber and the council, and are appropriate for the Chamber’s local business members.

Campaigns will be distributed through various platforms to amplify their reach and impact for the benefit of local businesses.

Cllr Indy Wijenayaka, cabinet member for growth, West Suffolk Council, said "This partnership is a testament to our commitment to being the location for business success.

“Together with Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, we are poised to ignite innovation, foster collaboration, and pave the way for growth opportunities for local businesses and entrepreneurs."

Amanda Ankin, operations director, Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, said: “Through strategic initiatives, forums, and collaborative campaigns, we aim to unlock local business opportunities, address challenges, and create an environment conducive to growth.

“Suffolk Chamber will continue to champion West Suffolk in our lobbying role, amplifying the impact of campaigns for the benefit of our local business members.

“Together, we are poised to ignite innovation and create a thriving landscape for businesses and entrepreneurs in West Suffolk.”

For more information on this partnership and upcoming events, visit Suffolk Chamber Events.