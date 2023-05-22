Entries have opened for the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards 2023.

The prestigious annual awards will be held at The Apex venue, Charter Square, Bury St Edmunds, on Friday, October 13.

The gala evening, now its 12th year, showcases the best in business across West Suffolk.

Bury Free Press editor Barry Peters, centre, with the awards sponsors. Picture: Mark Westley

It is also an important opportunity for business people to network, join forces and further cement the reputation of district on the regional and national enterprise map.

Bury Free Press editor Barry Peters, one of the founders of the awards, welcomed the 2023 event.

He said: “These awards have become a firm fixture on the business calendar, both for prestige and for networking. Where else can businesses large and small come together, have access to some of West Suffolk's prime movers and shakers, and also celebrate success?

“Business was dealt a major challenge with Covid and then the cost-of-living crisis. The firms and individuals who are thriving now are the ones with a resilient business plan which looks to the future and has managed to withstand the massive curveballs in recent times.

“The Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards are a time to celebrate thinkers, entrepreneurs, firms with real longevity and also those with fresh ideas. It's the perfect melting pot for success and I look forward to receiving the nominations and hearing about triumphs in our corner of Suffolk.”

Last year, more than 250 people attended the awards ceremony. Eleven winners were crowned following record entries across all categories, ranging from Best New Start-up to Business Leader of the Year and Lifetime Achievement.

Four new sponsors are on board for the 2023 event and two new categories have been introduced.

Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards 2022 winners. Picture: Richard Marsham

The arc Shopping Centre, Bury St Edmunds, is sponsoring the Green/ Environment Award this year, Greene & Greene Solicitors, also of Bury; the Business Leader of the Year award, and Bay Tree VA, of Stowmarket, the new Freelancer of the Year Award.

Thomas Ridley Foodservice, of Rougham, is sponsoring the drinks reception.

Jaynic, the leading land promotion and property development company, based in Suffolk Park, is the headline sponsor.

The 2023 Bury Free Press Business Awards will be held at The Apex. Picture: Richard Marsham

Nic Rumsey, managing director, said: “We are heavily invested in seeing businesses succeed in and around Bury. Jaynic is delighted to be the 2023 headline sponsor once again.”

The county’s largest member organisation, Suffolk Chamber, is sponsoring Business of the Year, which has now been split into two categories.

John Dugmore, chief executive, said: “Supporting and representing Suffolk business is at the core of what we do.

“We are delighted to sponsor Business of the Year: Small, and Business of the Year: Medium/Large.

“We have been supporting these important awards for over a decade, helping to raise the profile and highlight the success of the hardworking and enterprising businesses in West Suffolk.”

Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards sponsors 2023

Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards 2023

Jaynic: Headline sponsor and Lifetime Achievement.

Greene & Greene Solicitors: Business Leader of the Year.

West Suffolk Council: Investing in West Suffolk.

Treatt: The West Suffolk Award for Innovation.

West Suffolk College: Employee of the Year.

Menta: Best New Start-up Business.

Bay Tree VA: Freelancer of the Year.

Our Bury St Edmunds: Customer Service.

The Cambridge Building Society: Contribution to the Community.

arc Shopping Centre: Green/Environment Award

WS Training: Apprentice/ Trainee of the Year.

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce (West Suffolk): Business of the Year (small)

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce (West Suffolk): Business of the Year (medium/large)

Nominations for the awards are open now.

To find out more, visit: www.iliffemediapromotions.co.uk/bury-business-awards/