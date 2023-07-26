Have you made a real difference for your company or organisation as an apprenticeship or trainee?

Nominations are open for the Apprentice/Trainee of the Year award at this year’s Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards 2023.

The Apprenticeship/ Trainee award recognises those at the start of their career who have made a significant contribution to their workplace.

Louise Bolden, Apprentice/Trainee of the Year, 2022.

The award challenges apprentices across the West Suffolk District to come forward and show how they have made a real difference to their organisation and careers.

They can, of course, also be nominated by bosses.

The award is sponsored by Bury St Edmunds-based WS Training, an independent learning provider, based in Bury St Edmunds.

Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards 2023

Kirstie Wright, CEO, said: “We chose to sponsor the Apprenticeship/Trainee Award because apprenticeships are a key provision of delivery for us and we can see the benefits and opportunities it offers to people of varying ages, and across various sectors.

“To be able to earn money, whilst developing knowledge, skills and enhancing behaviours; a great opportunity for anyone.

“In an apprentice I would be looking for determination, resilience, and drive; even when things are not going to plan, and obstacles are faced.

“I believe each of us come into our own when we are faced with potential setbacks, and we fight hard to overcome them.

WS Training is sponsoring the Apprentice/Trainee of the Year Award

“This speaks volumes about someone’s character and drive to succeed, and this for me makes an outstanding apprentice.”

The Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards take place on October 13 at the Apex, Bury St Edmunds.

The closing date for entries and nominations is August 15.

To learn more about the awards, and to enter, visit: www.iliffemediapromotions.co.uk/bury-business-awards