Greggs have warned that staff at around half of its stores could face redundancy when the furlough scheme ends next month.

The chain, which has stores across Suffolk including in Bury St Edmunds , Ipswich , Newmarket , Sudbury and Haverhill , said it is in talks with staff over cutting employees' hours in order to minimise job losses but chief executive Roger Whiteside having said that there is 'no chance' of protecting all staff from redundancy.

Greggs has seen a decrease in customer demand since coronavirus lockdown and bosses have said that around 50 per cent of stores will be overstaffed when workers return off furlough.

Greggs in Abbeygate Street, Bury St Edmunds Picture: Mark Westley

The company currently has around 5,000 staff on furlough.

Mr Whiteside said: “Some stores have staff hours which are just off what’s needed for current demand, but others are a long way off and will need significant change.

“Some shops are well down and, unsurprisingly, these are the city centre stores or public transport sites.”

Head to our business page for all of the latest news about businesses in Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk