Eight trains serving Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket will be scrapped every day from next week, Greater Anglia has said.

The rail franchise holder will run 72 per cent of its usual services from Monday, January 25, as a response to lower passenger numbers due to the pandemic.

The Sudbury to Marks Tey route will also be reduced to run every other hour off peak, with the loss of eight services. Peak trains will all run as before.

A Greater Anglia inter-city train

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director said: “Government advice at the moment is to stay at home and to only travel for essential reasons such as work, medical appointments and other legally permissible reasons.

“Our passenger numbers are significantly lower, so it makes sense to reduce the number of services that we run."

Ipswich to Peterborough services, which call at Bury St Edmunds, will continue to run three times every two hours.

However, the Cambridge - Ipswich line, which also serves Stowmarket, Needham Market, Elmswell, Thurston, Kennett and Dullingham, will be subject to reductions.

Greater Anglia has said the following services will not run:

Greater Anglia has said these services will not run from January 25.

Mr Burles added: "We will continue to run a safe, reliable and punctual service for those essential travellers who need to use our railway.”

In total, 379 of Greater Anglia’s weekday services are due to be cancelled. On a normal timetable, the company runs 1,372 services every weekday.

Saturday services are being reduced in line with weekday services. Some changes are also planned for Sunday services.

To check how your service could be impacted, click here.