The tenth West Suffolk Business Festival, a week-long event of seminars, networking opportunities, and events, kicks off online today.

The Bury Free Press and West Suffolk Council are both behind the event, which has moved online for the first time due to the coronavirus crisis.

West Suffolk Council leader John Griffiths said: "It has been a tough year and our tenth business festival is obviously going to look a bit different from our other ones.

"The various events are very useful, designed to help the businesses get the support and advice you might want or need.

"It will look at skills development, offer virtual networking opportunities, advice for startups and much more."

MENTA, Suffolk Chamber and West Suffolk College are among the organisations providing content and taking part.

John Griffiths is looking forward to the week

Councillor Griffiths added: "West Suffolk Council is here for you and please contact our economic development team if we can help in any way.

"And for now, I'll simply wish you all the best. Stay safe, let's look forward to a great festival and brighter times ahead."

