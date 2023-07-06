One of the region’s best-known TV presenters is to host this year’s Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards.

Becky Jago, co-anchor for ITV News Anglia, will host the event on October 13 at the Apex venue, Bury St Edmunds.

More than 250 people will attend the black-tie event which showcases the best in business from across the district.

ITV’s Beck Jago will host the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards 2023

Becky said: “I'm really looking forward to hosting the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards, to acknowledge the very best in business in the area.

“It will be fantastic to celebrate the exciting, hard-working, diverse and innovative businesses we have here."

Becky has worked in the media industry for nearly 25 years.

Born in Bury St Edmunds, she is a former pupil at Stowmarket High School, and started starting her career at Vibe FM radio station, broadcasting across East Anglia.

She then moved to Anglia TV as their weather presenter for two years, alongside working on Channel 5’s The Wright Stuff as their ‘booth girl’.

In 2001, Becky joined the children’s news programme Newsround as the main presenter.

Two years later, she joined Capital Radio to be Chris Tarrant’s, and then Johnny Vaughan’s side-kick on the breakfast show.

Guests enjoying themselves at last year’s awards. Picture Richard Marsham

Becky then worked as a reporter for GMTV’s Entertainment Today, and Sky Sports News, before returning to ITV News Anglia as a reporter in 2005.

She now lives in Norwich with her husband and three children, and has been the co-anchor of the station’s news programme at 6pm for 15 years.

This year, there are 13 categories for our Business Awards, which is now in its 13th year.

Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards sponsors 2023

Last year attracted record entries.

And it’s never been easier to enter.

To enter or nominate, fill in the form on the dedicated awards website.

You will be then sent a more detailed nomination form, with all the information you need.

2023 West Suffolk Business Awards sponsors and categories

Jaynic: Lifetime Achievement.

Greene & Greene Solicitors: Business Leader of the Year.

West Suffolk Council: Investing in West Suffolk.

Treatt: The West Suffolk Award for Innovation.

West Suffolk College: Employee of the Year.

Menta: Best New Start-up Business.

Bay Tree VA: Freelancer of the Year.

Our Bury St Edmunds: Customer Service.

The Cambridge Building Society: Contribution to the Community.

arc Shopping Centre: Green/Environment Award.

WS Training: Apprentice/ Trainee of the Year.

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce (West Suffolk): Business of the Year (small).

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce (West Suffolk): Business of the Year (medium/large).

For more information about the awards, visit: www.iliffemediapromotions.co.uk/bury-business-awards