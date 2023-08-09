There is only a week left to enter this year’s Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards.

You can either enter yourself or nominate a colleague or business to win one of the district’s most respected and recognised accolades.

Awards are a sought-after mark of achievement, an endorsement of success.

They also offer exceptional marketing and PR opportunities as well as increasing credibility and standing in the eyes of peers and your customers.

Winning one feels good, too.

Bury Free Press editor Barry Peters, one of the founders, said: “The awards have grown each year to now include even more categories, across the wider West Suffolk district.

“Our judges, and sponsors, are business leaders from a range of sectors and it’s your chance to put your business before them.

“The awards are an important part of the West Suffolk business calendar for networking. Where else can businesses large and small come together, have access to some of West Suffolk's prime movers and shakers, and also celebrate success.”

ITV News Anglia presenter, Becky Jago, will host the awards on October 13, at the Apex, Bury St Edmunds. There are 13 categories to enter.

Four new sponsors are also onboard including: the arc Shopping Centre, Bury St Edmunds, which is sponsoring the Green/ Environment Award, Greene & Greene Solicitors, also of Bury; the Business Leader of the Year award, and Bay Tree VA, of Stowmarket, the new Freelancer of the Year Award.

There are only a few days left to enter the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards 2023. Pictured, Barry Peters, editor of the Bury Free Press, with sponsors, at the Apex, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Mark Westley

Thomas Ridley Foodservice, of Rougham, is sponsoring the drinks reception.

Other sponsors an d categories include: Jaynic: Headline sponsor and Lifetime Achievement; West Suffolk Council: Investing in West Suffolk, Treatt; The West Suffolk Award for Innovation; West Suffolk College: Employee of the Year; Menta: Best New Start-up Business; Bay Tree VA: Freelancer of the Year; Our Bury St Edmunds: Customer Service; The Cambridge Building Society: Contribution to the Community; WS Training: Apprentice / Trainee of the Year; Suffolk Chamber of Commerce (West Suffolk): Business of the Year (small/medium and large).

Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Award sponsors 2023

Nominations close on August 15 at midnight.

Visit www.iliffemediapromotions. co.uk/bury-business-awards

The full list of categories:

Lifetime Achievement.

Business Leader of the Year.

Investing in West Suffolk.

The West Suffolk Award for Innovation.

Employee of the Year.

Best New Start-up Business.

Freelancer of the Year.

Customer Service.

Contribution to the Community.

Green/Environment Award

Apprentice/ Trainee of the Year.

Business of the Year (small)

Suffolk Chamber of Business of the Year (medium/large)