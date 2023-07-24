Lifetime achievement in business takes true commitment.

The Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards recognises this along with a host of skills honed over decades, taking the rough with the smooth.

The Lifetime Achievement award recognises a business person or company whose culture and commercial principles are targeted at bringing a greater good and solving challenges for our communities.

Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds, Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards Lifetime Achievement winner, 2022

The award is open to those in the West Suffolk district who have made a positive difference to the area, through pioneering ideas and approaches and a sustainable and lasting business model.

Nic Rumsey, managing director of Jaynic, the leading Suffolk property development and land promotion company, which is sponsoring the award, said: “It gives us great pleasure to be sponsoring the Lifetime Achievement Award for the third year running.

“Last year’s winner the Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds was hugely well deserved contributing, as it does, so much to the richness of the surrounding community.

Nic Rumsey, managing director, Jaynic

“It stands as a cultural focal point in the heart of Bury, bringing pleasure to all age groups with a wide range of productions from its hilarious annual pantomimes to serious, thought-provoking theatre, and is considered to be one of the most perfect examples of Regency theatres in Britain.

“Previous winners of the Lifetime Achievement award include chartered surveyor Simon Potts and funeral director Nick Armstrong.

“Jaynic believes strongly in this award because it recognises those individuals that create success not just in a limited way or only for themselves but within the wider community in which they operate.

“The lifetime award for us means making a long-term commitment that creates long lasting community benefits, rather than a short-term ‘in-out’ gains.

Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards 2023

“Lifetime achievement can involve job creation ensuring financial security for a local workforce, or it might recognise wider measures of achievement giving back benefits to the community, helping those less able to support themselves whether financially or through training and mentoring, and supporting environmental initiatives.

Jaynic is sponsoring the Lifetime Achievement award

“We are very much looking forward to the awards which is the one time in the year that old friends and new get together to celebrate the awards and knit the business community closer together.”

To find out more about this category, and to enter, visit: www.iliffemediapromotions.co.uk/bury-business-awards