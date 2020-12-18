Pubs and bars that have closed their doors under Tier 2 restrictions can apply for support from government help package schemes.

Suffolk is still in the level of restriction which allows pubs to open for those alone or in the same household. Anyone ordering an alcoholic drink is required to have a meal alongside.

Pubs such as The Nutshell in Bury St Edmunds have adapted by installing outdoor seating.

West Suffolk Council is to assess applications made for the Local Restrictions Support (Open) Grant - for those who are still open but severely restricted by the guidelines. Then there is the 'Closed' grant for those who haven't been able to open under the Tier 2 restrictions. There is also a one-off £1,000 Christmas support payment for drink-only pubs, such as The Nutshell in Bury.

Council leader John Griffiths said: "These new grants are there to provide some help towards their business costs until things hopefully improve."

For more information, visit: www.westsuffolk.gov.uk/c19business

