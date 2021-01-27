West Suffolk Council has launched a new grant scheme to help shops and businesses impacted by Covid restrictions.

The Additional Restrictions Grant Open January and February initiative will be available to small and independent shops as well as other customer-facing businesses that have been allowed by Government to remain open during Tier 4 and the national lockdown restrictions as they provide essential goods and services.

The grant will be available for those West Suffolk businesses that can demonstrate that they have either been impacted by reduced footfall or other associated changes resulting from more people working from home.

John Griffiths, leader of West Suffolk Council

Cllr John Griffiths, leader of the council, said: “In recent weeks, we have been speaking to many different businesses about the various grants that are available.

“One common theme from those conversations is that while there are grants to help many businesses that are closed, there are a great many other businesses selling essential goods and services that are still allowed to open, but are also struggling from the impact of lockdown and the pandemic.

“We have created this new grant to try to help support some of those businesses during this current period of national lockdown.”

Eligible businesses will be required to demonstrate the severe impact of Tier 4 and lockdown on their business.

Applications must be made on the council’s website before February 15.

To find out if your business is eligible and to apply for this new grant or any of the council’s other grants, go to www.westsuffolk.gov.uk/c19business.

