A new category has been introduced for the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards this year – designed for the independent worker.

The Freelancer of the Year category celebrates individuals who have chosen West Suffolk as their base to extend their services regionally, nationally or internationally.

It will shine a light on the home office and the hot desk.

The Bury Free Press Business Awards 2023

Freelancers are often the hidden gems that make a significant contribution to our economy and demonstrate a way of working with little or no carbon footprint and agility to push the traditional boundaries of the 9-5.

The winner of this award will have made a lasting impact, whether in their sector or on a specific client project, and demonstrate their contribution to the success of others as well as their own success as a freelancer.

This category is sponsored by Stowmarket-based Bay Tree VA, an experienced team of remote-working executive assistants and office managers.

Jane Cattermole, Bay Tree VA

Founder and managing director, Jane Cattermole, said: "The world of work has changed dramatically in recent years – not just the way we do it but the work itself.

“I hope nominees will range from the more traditional freelance type of work such as writers, marketers, designers and trainers to emerging roles that use skills many of us can barely fathom.

“We are entering an era of more liberated working where, with the support of only a laptop and decent wifi, it is possible to earn a good living working from home, a hot desk at the nearest business hub, or even a camper van.

“Freelancers are part of an inspiring movement that encourages diversity, inclusivity and equality reaching far wider than the confine of the 9-5 and making an impact that is rarely witnessed, let alone celebrated, on a centre stage."

Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards 2023

"Bay Tree VA is delighted to be sponsoring this new award.

“I really want this category to illustrate what makes freelancing such an attractive option and the stories that have led nominees to where they are today.

“So, let’s hear it for the freelancer. I encourage you to nominate that person who is making a first-class contribution, using their skills and creativity to do great things.

To enter, nominate, or find out more about the awards, visit: www.iliffemediapromotions.co.uk/bury-business-awards

Or learn more about the new category here: www.baytreeva.co.uk/putting-freelancers-centre-stage

Entries close on August 15.