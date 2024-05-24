Pioneering ideas and approaches, over time, are what judges will be seeking for the Lifetime Achievement Award in the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards 2024.

This prestigious award is for business people in West Suffolk that have made a positive difference to the area by building a sustainable and lasting business model - contributing to the greater good.

Leading land promotion and development company, Jaynic, the company creating both Suffolk Park in Bury St Edmunds and Gateway 14 business park in Stowmarket, is sponsoring the award.

Managing director Nic Rumsey said: “Jaynic believes strongly in this award because it recognises those individuals that create success not just in a limited way or only for themselves but within the wider community in which they operate.

“The lifetime award for us means making a long-term commitment that creates long lasting community benefits, rather than short-term ‘in-out’ gains.

“Lifetime achievement can involve job creation ensuring financial security for a local workforce, or it might recognise wider measures of achievement giving back benefits to the community, helping those less able to support themselves whether financially or through training and mentoring, and supporting environmental initiatives.

Last year’s winner was Justin Godfrey, of Thomas Ridley Food Services.

He was praised for building the historic company into a large, stable, profitable business for the future. Here’s what he had to say:

Yet again Jaynic has had a very busy year. It completed the 1.17m sq ft logistics hub it has developed for home, garden and leisure products retailer, The Range at Gateway 14 in Stowmarket, which is currently being fitted out and opens shortly.

And it has struck deals with two separate manufacturing companies of sustainable building materials who are taking units of 44,000 sq ft and 86,565 sq ft respectively. Both companies benefit from the tax incentives provided by Gateway 14’s location as part of Freeport East.

At Suffolk Park, Bury St Edmunds, Jaynic has agreed terms with Greene King, the UK’s leading pub company and brewer, for 7.73 acres at Suffolk Park for its new brewery. The plot sits alongside the 161,344 sq warehouse that Greene King leased from Jaynic last Autumn.

For all 13 categories and how to enter visit: www.iliffemediapromotions.co.uk/bury-business-awards

The awards will take place at the Apex on October 11..

Nominations close 5pm on Tuesday, August 6.