Sponsored feature: Overbooked Flights: How Wizz Air Conducts in Such Scenarios

Overbooked Flights: How Wizz Air Conducts in Such Scenarios

Nowadays, overbooking is a common practice for many businesses, and the airline industry is not excluded. Simply put, it occurs when the number of seats sold is greater than the general number. Wizz Air also occasionally has overbooked flights but handles all inquiries according to its guidelines. Thankfully, this situation seldom occurs, but it may occur when you least expect it.

Despite having hundreds of flights daily, Wizz Air can surprise you with devastating news: your flight is overbooked! Undoubtedly, no one wishes to hear it, but such situations are inevitable sometimes. The main purpose is to uncover the main Wizz Air steps and rules in such cases. Discover the main practices and what to expect in the future.

The Wizzair plane Boeing 737-800, few minutes before the departure, is parked in the airport of Ławica Airport in Poznań destined for Barcelona, Spain

Understanding Overbooking

Overbooking is when an airline company confirms more reservations than the number of available seats. However, all travellers can show up as booked, and then the airline company has to deal with it. It is impossible to evade overbooking, as it occurs in many situations:

- Different channels of booking worldwide. Multiple travellers can confirm their reservation at the same time, which results in more reservations than originally existed

- The desire of the company is to occupy all seats fully. It is mainly based on the fact that some travellers can skip a flight that results in a no-show situation

- To prevent the airline company from potential losses

- Technical errors

- Unpredictable switch of aircraft and fewer available seats as a result.

A Wizz Air Airbus airplane takes off from Henri Coanda International Airport.

The general situation with overbookings is not as frustrating as it may sound. Statistics show that approximately 2-3% of total seats on a flight can be overbooked. Each airline company strives to have maximum revenue, but this involves high risks for passengers. That is why the main strategies involve comprehensive measurements to prevent and calculate all possible scenarios, refunds, and comprehensive customer help services.

Wizz Air: Company Overview

Wizz Air was founded in 2003 by a Hungarian businessman, József Váradi. Initially, the company's main focus was low-cost air travel to Central and Eastern Europe. Nowadays, it is one of the most recognisable airline companies in Europe and one of the main sources of cheap tickets to travel worldwide.

The company offers cheap-effective methods to connect people across the continent. Wizz Air has held its main position as one of the best European budget airlines for many years. The most popular destinations include:

- Sicily

- Prague

- Krakow

- Budapest

- Barcelona.

Flying high over the clouds - air travel is the only way to travel!

The company has experienced major growth and has a powerful vision of future milestones. Several important factors:

- Flights to more than 200 destinations

- The airline offers flights beyond Europe

- Expanded collection of modern aircraft, including Airbus A320neo and A321neo

- Diversified route network to match all desired destination

- A no-frills service model that allows you to add services or amenities.

Wizz Air's Overbooking Strategy

Like any other airline company, Wizz Air tries to get the best revenue management while controlling the possibility of overbooking. What happens in the case of overbooking? Wizz Air initially asks if anyone wants to exchange their confirmed seat for compensation. If there are no sufficient volunteers to fill in the number of booked seats, the company has to take some actions. The passengers are entitled to the following rights while being denied boarding:

- Apply for reimbursement of the full cost of your ticket or re-routing with similar conditions

- Ask for assistance with meals, accommodation, and transportation to get home

- Demand compensation based on the denied boarding.

Overbooking rates and statistics depend on various factors, like routes, airports, holidays, etc. Like other airline companies, Wizz Air strives to minimise the percentage of overbookings and constantly monitors the process. The company's initial principles and strategies are similar across the airline industry. Passengers can get much-needed assistance in several ways, including asking Skycop for help via the link: https://www.skycop.com/compensation/wizz-air/ .

Passenger Profiles Affected by Overbooking

Analysis of potential circumstances that lead to overbooking is essential for each traveller. Several indicators can point out the possibility of several issues from the start. For example, such demographics can be affected by overbooking more often:

- Travellers to the most popular destinations in peak seasons

- Those who choose the most low-cost choices

- Last-minute bookings can be confirmed due to a technical error

- Families who travel with multiple members at once.

Also, some peak seasons involve a greater number of travellers. As a result, many reservations can lead to overall overbooking. Be aware when booking your seat during such times:

- Summer vacations and holiday seasons

- Public holidays

- Festivals

- Conventions

- Popular routes.

Some passengers have already experienced an unexpected boarding denial, as no seats were available. Of course, it led to frustration as all plans were ruined. They reported that Wizz Air accepted their compensation claims or provided alternative flight re-routing.

Statistical Analysis and Trends

Analysis can help in observing the dynamic in handling situations involving various factors:

- Wizz Air reports that all affected flights are handled within the European air passenger rights regulation (EC 261/2004). It helps in having strict rules and informing the passengers about their rights

- The company reads all the travellers' comments and answers complaints via various channels of communication.

Over the past years, the situation with overbooking has been handled much better than ever. Various options help travellers manage their denied bookings and choose the best option. Meanwhile, airline companies know what can cause overbooking and what should be monitored.

Undoubtedly, cases like COVID-19 have affected the airline industry the most. Most flights suffered overbookings, cancellations, or delays. Wizz Air had a huge impact and created multiple strategies and responses to similar scenarios.

Conclusion

Companies tend to sell more tickets than they originally had to ensure a full workload and avoid the possibility of not making revenue. Wizz Air covers such situations by offering clients comprehensive help: compensation, re-routing, or acts of care. The airline company does everything to provide all available seats to the passengers while effectively managing the potential risks of overbooking.



