Influential business group Suffolk Chamber of Commerce has called on the government to sort out track and trace if the local economy is to survive.

The county has avoided the tightest restrictions imposed as part of Boris Johnson's new three tier model, announced this afternoon .

Instead, Suffolk will be considered a 'medium' band and will have the least severe restrictions - as long as infection rates do not significantly rise.

Suffolk Chamber said the move not to include the county in more severe categories would give the local economy 'breathing space' to grow.

However, the group has criticised the Conservative government's response so far - calling out 'stop and start' measures which have done little to build confidence.

A spokesman from Suffolk Chambers of Commerce said: “That Suffolk is in an area designated as Tier 1 will provide some breathing space for our business community, especially those companies in ‘at risk’ sectors such as hospitality.

“But with Covid-19infection rates in the east rising steeply, it is absolutely imperative that the Government sorts out the test and trace system once and for all. With over six months to get it right, it is extremely worrying that Suffolk firms could once again be forced to close and pay the price for the Government’s failures in this regard. No amount of fiscal support – very welcome though the many schemes have been – is a substitute for a functioning UK economy.

“Suffolk Chamber expects the Government to start mapping out a clearer strategic response to the pandemic, working with local councils, and to stop relying on stop and start responses that only serve to sap business confidence and energy.”

