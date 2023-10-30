A solicitors firm with a dedication to continuous staff training won this year’s Customer Service Award at the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards 2023.

Ellisons prides itself on client service; and its learning and development programmes focus on continually developing staff customer care skills.

The company’s Bury St Edmunds office proved winner of the award, sponsored by the town's business improvement district, Our Bury St Edmunds (BID).

Ellisons also has offices across Suffolk and Essex.

The Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards took place at the Apex venue in Bury St Edmunds, on October 13.

Now in its 12th year, the gala evening celebrates business success across the district from individuals who have made a difference, to start-ups on their way up, and lifetime achievers for who have overseen decades of success.

Our Bury St Edmunds (BID) sponsored the Customer Services Award

This year, the awards attracted more than 200 entries across 13 categories.

The Customer Service Award recognises individuals and teams who have demonstrated exceptional customer service and follow through by delivering ‘above and beyond’ customer expectations.

Ellisons also have a mentoring programme, which allows more experienced staff to support and educate those who are newer to the profession in every aspect of client care.

Becky Jago, ITV News Anglia presenter, and awards host, with Ellisons Solicitors, and Mark Cordell, chief executive of Our Bury St Edmunds (BID)

The Our Bury St Edmunds Business Improvement District was created in April 2010 and represents over 400 town centre businesses and provides a voice for businesses when interacting with the authorities and commercial partners.

Customer Service Award

Sponsored by Our Bury St Edmunds - Business Improvement District

Winner: Ellisons Solicitors

Finalist: Sheridans

Finalist: Queen’s Bar & Grill