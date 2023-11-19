A managing director who has continued to grow a 200-year-old family business won the prized Lifetime Achievement award at the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Awards 2023.

Justin Godfrey, of Thomas Ridley Foodservice, has carried the family legacy over the last 23 years, steering the company forward and building the company into a large, stable, profitable business with a bright and exciting future.

Known for its exceptional, personal service and commitment to quality, Thomas Ridley delivers to thousands of education, healthcare and hospitality businesses across the East and South East of England from its large site in Rougham.

First established in 1808 as a fine foods shop in Bury St Edmunds called Ridley’s, the company has grown substantially and is now a leading, environmentally-conscious local foodservice supplier.

The Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards took place at the Apex venue in Bury St Edmunds, on October 13.

Now in its 12th year, the prestigious awards celebrate business success across the district from individuals who have made a difference, to start-ups on their way up, and lifetime achievers for who have overseen decades of success.

This year, the awards attracted more than 200 entries across 13 categories.

Jaynic, the leading land promotion and property development company, sponsored The Lifetime Achievement award.

With its transparent and professional approach covering the South and East of England, Jaynce specialises in promoting land for residential and employment development through the planning process, the implementation of infrastructure and development of buildings on a speculative and bespoke basis.

It works closely with landowners, councils, local communities and stakeholders to ensure projects create desirable and sustainable places for people to live and work.

Justin Godfrey and team, with Ben Oughton, Jaynic development director, and Becky Jago, ITV News Anglia presenter and awards host. Picture: Mark Westley

The companies wealth of expert knowledge means that we can manage the entire process, and are committed to minimising risks and maximising rewards for all parties involved.

The Lifetime Achievement award recognises a business person whose culture and commercial principles are targeted at bringing a greater good and solving social challenges for our local communities.

The award is for those businesses people in West Suffolk that have made a positive difference to the area with pioneering ideas and approaches with a sustainable and lasting business model.

To find out more about Thomas Ridley Foodservice, visit: www.thomasridley.co.uk

