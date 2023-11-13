Continued investment in their business, staff and the community has won a leading hotel group the Investing in West Suffolk Award at the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Awards 2023.

Over the past 12 months, Cameron Ventures Group, based in Mildenhall, has continued to invest in their business, including refurbishment projects, new rooms, new concept trials in kitchens.

The group has also developed a unique training programme for Ukrainians who have been affected by the war and find employment within the local community.

There has also been training and development of Cameron’s team members across Suffolk.

The Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards took place at the Apex venue in Bury St Edmunds, on October 13.

Now in its 12th year, the prestigious awards celebrate business success across the district from individuals who have made a difference, to start-ups on their way up, and lifetime achievers for who have overseen decades of success.

West Suffolk Council sponsored the Investing in West Suffolk Award

This year, the awards attracted more than 200 entries across 13 categories.

The Investing in West Suffolk Awards was sponsored by West Suffolk Council.

The award was aimed at everyone from a small family business that continues to grow in the area; a larger business that has flourished and grown from its West Suffolk base; an individual who continues to be an ambassador for the area; a commitment to staff and skills development.

West Suffolk Council itself is building on success and paving the way for jobs growth with two key Enterprise Zones, the formation of a new Business Improvement District (BID) and a huge regeneration project in consultation with Chamber representatives, West Suffolk council are

Investing in West Suffolk winner: Cameron Ventures Group, Cllr Cliff Waterman, leader of West Suffolk Council and Beck Jago, ITV News Anglia Host, and event host.

To find out more about Cameron Ventures Group, visit: www.cameronventuresgroup.co.uk

