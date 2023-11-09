A pedal powered delivery service scooped the Green/Environment Award at the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Awards 2023.

EcoCarriers Bury St Edmunds is a not-for-profit business which from March 2022 has been using cargo bikes to deliver everything from medicine, food and parcels to customers who want their goods transported efficiently and without damaging the environment.

It currently saves more than 80kg of CO2 emissions each month by replacing car/van trips and deliveries with cycling.

The Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards took place at the Apex, in Bury St Edmunds, on October 13.

Now in its 12th year, the prestigious awards celebrate business success across the district from individuals who have made a difference, to start-ups on their way up, and lifetime achievers for who have overseen decades of success.

This year, the awards attracted more than 200 entries across 13 categories.

arc Shopping Centre, Bury St Edmunds, sponsored the Green/Environment Awards

For the Green/Environment award: The judges were looking to celebrate those organisations and individuals undertaking genuinely unique work that can be emulated by the wider business community and serve to drive green growth.

Each entry was judged against three overarching criteria: innovation, applicability and overall improvement in environmental performance.

Green/Environment Award winner: EcoCarriers Bury St Edmunds, with Allan Hassell, centre manager at the arc, and Becky Jago, ITV News anchor and event host

To find out more about EcoCarriers Bury St Edmunds, visit: www.ecocarriersbse.co.uk

