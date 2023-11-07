A dependable and charismatic young employee won this year’s apprentice award at the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Awards.

Jermaine Harrington, who works at the Angel Hotel, Bury St Edmunds, was praised for by judges for his achievements and was a popular winner.

During his time at the hotel on Angel Hill, Jermaine has continually impressed as he has grown into a mature, dependable and charismatic team member, said bosses.

He is now able to run every section of the kitchen.

The annual gala awards ceremony took place at the Apex venue in Bury St Edmunds, on October 13.

Now in its 12th year, the prestigious awards celebrate business success across the district from individuals who have made a difference, to start-ups on their way up, and lifetime achievers for who have overseen decades of success.

WS Training sponsored the Apprentice/Trainee of the Year Award

This year, the awards attracted more than 200 entries across 13 categories.

WS Training sponsored the apprentice award again this year.

WS Training offers a range of commercial training courses to organisations and individuals available to be delivered remotely, at one our training facilities or companies premises.

These range from human resources, health and safety, management development, IT and personal development.

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year, Jermaine Harrington, Angel Hotel, Bury St Edmunds, with Kirstie Wright, chief executive of WS Training Ltd and Becky Jago, ITV News Anglia, event host. Picture: Mark Westley

The Apprenticeship Award challenges top apprentices across the area to come forward and show how apprenticeships have made a real difference to their organisation and careers.

The award will recognise apprentices or trainees who have made a significant contribution to their workplaces.

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year

Sponsored by WS Training

Jermaine Harrington, Angel Hotel

Finalist: Benjamin Jones, Hughes Electrical

Finalist: Charlie Stewart, Harrod Sport