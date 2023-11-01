A unique and innovative distillery scooped Best New Start-Up at the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards this year.

Alkemy Distillery was founded two years ago by brothers Will and Rob Tapster.

Since then, its unique Alkemy spirit, brewed the same was a rum, only using sugar beet molasses, has gone on to win global praise.

The Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards took place at the Apex venue in Bury St Edmunds, on October 13.

Now in its 12th year, the prestigious awards celebrate business success across the district from individuals who have made a difference, to start-ups on their way up, and lifetime achievers for who have overseen decades of success.

This year, the awards attracted more than 200 entries across 13 categories.

MENTA sponsors, of the Best New Start -Up Award

Norfolk and Suffolk business support organisation, MENTA, sponsored the Best New Start-Up award.

MENTA is an award-winning not-for-profit company providing business advice, training, networking and office space to both established and new businesses.

Judges asked to hear from new businesses with big ambitions, that have been trading for less than three complete financial years.

Judges were looking for the X Factor of a new idea or a new business concept.

Best New Start-Up: Alkemy Distillery, with Becky Jago, ITV Anglia news anchor and event host, and Alex Till, CEO MENTA. Picture: Mark Westley

Will and Rob founded Alkemy Distillery after several years distilling rum in Africa. Their first product was launched in November 2022.

Alkemy is the UK’s only aged sugar beet-based spirit.

Like rum, Alkemy is made by fermenting and distilling molasses before ageing it.

Alkemy spirit has won glowing praise from drinks industry experts

The molases are waste products from the British Sugar Factory in Bury St Edmunds, the town in which the brothers grew up and where the distillery is now based, in Bradfield St George.

Alkemy has deep and rich, strong oaky flavours with smooth caramel and vanilla tones.

It sits somewhere between a whiskey and a rum.

To find out more about Alkemy Distillery, visit: www.alkemydistillery.co.uk

Best New Start-Up

Sponsored by MENTA

Winner: Alkemy Distillery

Highly Commended: Unmatched

Finalist: The Hestia Clinic

Finalist: Artefact Brewing