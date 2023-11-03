An accountant with a passion for helping the community he grew up in has scooped the Business Leader of the Year Award at the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards 2023.

Paul Donno, of 1 Accounts Online Ltd, Haverhill was handed title at the gala awards ceremony at The Apex, Bury St Edmunds.

Now in its 12th year, the prestigious awards celebrate business success across the district from individuals who have made a difference, to start-ups on their way up, and lifetime achievers for who have overseen decades of success.

This year, the awards attracted more than 200 entries across 13 categories.

1 Accounts Online is a family business dedicated to helping small businesses thrive.

It is committed to understanding, simplifying, and streamlining all its clients’ accounting processes, with cutting-edge cloud accounting tools, a personalised service and solutions tailored to the individual needs of each business.

Paul's journey is a testament to his passion for making a positive impact on the community he grew up in, Haverhill.

From a young age, Paul's determination and competitive spirit have driven him to excel and break barriers, ultimately leading him to become an exemplary business leader and community champion.

The Business Leader of the Year Award was sponsored by Greene & Greene Solicitors, Bury St Edmunds.

This Business Award was created to recognise the business personality who best represents achievement and longevity.

Paul Donno, with event host, Becky Jago, ITV Anglia News, and Mark Daly, Greene & Greene. Picture: Mark Westley

Greene & Greene lawyers advise individuals and businesses all over the UK and have many years of experience in the areas on which they advise.

It focuses on providing constructive, practical advice to get clients where they want to be in the most straightforward and efficient manner.

Business Leader of the Year

Sponsored by Greene & Greene Solicitors

Winner: Paul Donno, 1 Accounts Online

Highly Commended: Charles Downie, Bacton Transport Services

Finalist: Rachelle Hutt, Mess Around

Finalist: Andrew Stevens, CNet Training