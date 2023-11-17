A family project which grew into a UK business success story won the Business of the Year (medium/large category) at the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Awards 2023.

Portable Space, based in Bacton, near Stowmarket, is a leading UK supplier of shipping containers and conversions, portable cabins, modular buildings and steel storage containers, to buy or rent.

The company was born in 2002 following a diversity project carried out by the Black family as part of their farming business.

Alongside the continued commercial success, they have moved into our new £1.5 million HQ, funded entirely by cash generated by its everyday operations.

The Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business awards took place at the Apex venue in Bury St Edmunds, on October 13.

Now in its 12th year, the prestigious awards celebrate business success across the district from individuals who have made a difference, to start-ups on their way up, and lifetime achievers for who have overseen decades of success.

This year, the awards attracted more than 200 entries across 13 categories.

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce sponsored the Business of the Year Category (medium/large).

The Chamber has a vibrant business membership with businesses ranging from tourism and horseracing to manufacturing, renewables, technology and burgeoning life science sectors on the border with Cambridgeshire.

Judges were looking for an outstanding business whose growth, ambition and quality of management has enabled it to outperform its peers in a variety of areas including high level financial performance metrics, strategic planning, diversity and inclusion, people development including training and wellbeing and community engagement.

Portable Space, with Steve Elsom, chair of West Suffolk Chamber of Commerce and Becky Jago, ITV News Anglia presenter and awards host. Picture: Mark Westley

This category was open to entries from businesses with 10 plus employees.

