A caring, dedicated and stoic approach to her long term role proved what judges were looking for when deciding upon this year’s Employee of the Year title at this year’s Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards.

Jill Smith has worked as a learning assistant at the supported learning centre at Great Barton-based WS Training for eight years. She supports young people on study programmes.

Bosses say her stoic approach to her role, dedicating her care, support, and assistance for learners to achieve often unreachable skills and talents.

WS Training offers a range of commercial training courses to organisations and individuals available to be delivered remotely, at one our training facilities or companies premises.

These range from human resources, health and safety, management development, IT and personal development.

The Bury Free Press West Suffolk Awards 2023 took place at the Apex venue in Bury St Edmunds, on October 13.

West Suffolk College sponsored the Employee of the Year Award

Now in its 12th year, the prestigious awards celebrate business success across the district from individuals who have made a difference, to start-ups on their way up, and lifetime achievers for who have overseen decades of success.

This year, the awards attracted more than 200 entries across 13 categories.

The Employee of the Year Award was sponsored by West Suffolk College, an ambitious vocational and academic College, with its campus set in the heart of Bury St Edmunds.

Event host, Becky Jago, ITV News Anglia co-anchor, Jill Smith, Phil Stittle, West Suffolk College business development director. Picture: Mark Westley

For this award, judges were looking for nominees who have gone the extra mile in their job to achieve something amazing in work, or have overcome adversity in their life and continued to be an asset and role model to others within their organisation.

West Suffolk College is a Further Education college in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.

The college delivers a range of courses, including vocational and technical courses, apprenticeships, and an array of higher-apprenticeships and bachelor's degree courses accredited by the University of East Anglia.

Employee of the Year

Sponsored by West Suffolk College

Winner: Jill Smith, WS Training

Highly Commended: Laura Elliott, Toolbox Marketing

Finalist: Katie Donno, 1 Account Online

Finalist: Isabella Proctor, Unmatched