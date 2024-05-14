Two new sponsors have been announced for this year’s Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards.

Leading chartered accountants, Whitings LLP, based in Bury St Edmunds with offices throughout East Anglia, will sponsor the Contribution to the Community Award.

Meanwhile, @inc, which runs highly successful co-working office spaces in Bury St Edmunds, Felixstowe and Southwold, is sponsoring the Freelancer of the Year category.

Whitings LLP has been serving clients since 1928.

It has worked with many West Suffolk businesses and individuals, and beyond.

Its Bury St. Edmunds office offers expertise in a wide variety of disciplines and sectors for both businesses and individuals including audit, accountancy and personal and corporate tax.

Chris Ridgeon, chairman and partner of Whitings LLP

With both wealth management and IT consultancy businesses forming part of the Whitings family, it offers a truly comprehensive service.

The company says it is extremely proud to be a sponsors for this year’s awards which highlight the innovative and growing business community in West Suffolk.

Chris Ridgeon, chairman and partner of Whitings LLP, said: ‘It is with great pleasure that we at Whitings LLP are going to be involved this year with the Bury Business awards.

“Having attended the event on numerous occasions myself as a guest, it is wonderful to have the opportunity to be involved and have the chance to judge the Contribution to the Community award.

Whitings Chartered Accountants LLP are sponsoring the Contribution to the Community award

“I am looking forward to being involved in the judging process and I am pleased to be attending the awards event with colleagues later in the year to celebrate everyone’s achievements.’

@inc meanwhile is a leading provider of shared office spaces, that have design at heart, for its community of freelancers, creatives and entrepreneurs who enjoy @Inc’s approach to coworking and shared

It’s facilities benefits from breakout meeting spaces, private Zoom rooms, collaborative working space where ideas and contacts can be shared as well as after work social fun.

Suzanne Banks, community manager @Inc

Established as part of the MENTA business support ‘Space’ offer @Inc is a forever evolving, inclusive, and flexible workspace, with a naturally engaging contemporary and dynamic feel.

With 24-hour access seven days a week for members, its coworking spaces are situated in the heart of Bury St Edmunds offering both a business and social lifestyle

@inc are sponsoring the Freelancer of the Year award

Suzanne Banks, community manager, said: “@inc is delighted to be sponsoring such a valuable award.

“We are looking forward to seeing the entries and hoping to see a great number of nominees.

“We’re so excited to see who the winner of the Freelancer of the Year award will be.”

The awards will be held in October.

Full details of all the categories and how to enter will be published this Friday.