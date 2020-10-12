With the Covid-19 pandemic forcing many to swap their overseas travel plans for a holiday closer to home, a business owner has jumped at the chance to launch a website for staycation booking.

Tony Murdock, owner of the TR Global Group and a former director of Quy Mill Hotel & Spa in Cambridge, has this week launched UK-Staycations.com.

The website helps those looking for a holiday find the perfect accommodation in their choice of destination.

Staycations have been a hit this summer Picture by Abode Stock Images

The site allows hotel and accommodation owners to advertise, and users can also enjoy recommendations and options for things to do.

Mr Murdock, who has registered the business in Newmarket , said: "We are delighted to be launching our new venture.

"It is a membership listing site with its main aim to provide a cost effective route to market for our hospitality, leisure and tourism sectors who have been hit so hard by this pandemic.

"For a small annual fee with no on-going commissions they can promote exclusive offers to suit their offering through us.

Tony Murdock is a well-known local businessmanPicture by Keith Heppell

Mr Murdock has been joined by hospitality professionals Karis Parker and Kelly Walker for the project.

He added: "We are really pleased with our first properties on board for the launch, but we urge people to follow us on social media to see when we add developments."

To find out more, visit: www.uk-staycations.com

Head to our business page for all of the latest news about businesses in Suffolk