Protecting the environment for future generations has never been a more important than it is today.

The Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Award for the Green/Environment category pays tribute to those taking effective steps in this direction.

It is sponsored by the arc Shopping Centre, Bury St Edmunds, which itself is helping to lead the way in environmentally friendly measures.

Last year’s Green Award winner Roadfill Ltd, Haverhill

Centre manager, Alan Hassell, said: “arc Shopping Centre is delighted to be sponsoring the Green/Environment Award. We believe that West Suffolk is at the forefront of sustainability, so it will be great to see how the combined efforts of big and small businesses can make a huge difference to our environment.

“We're looking for ways local businesses are making an impact on the country's green goals, as well as how these businesses are implementing those initiatives into the day-to-day running of their operations to make sustainable changes for the better.

“This is also key to our business. In addition to maximising recycling on site, we are upgrading our lighting to LED to reduce our electricity usage, and have introduced rainwater harvesting to water our planters as some of our main initiatives.

Alan Hassell, manager, arc Shopping Centre

“We are also now investigating the introduction of PV solar panels, so that we can reduce our environmental impact further.

“In 2023 and beyond, it's vital that we are all looking at how we can be more environmentally friendly for the good of the planet.

The award will showcase those businesses that are putting in the effort to make meaningful change and give them a platform to inspire others within our business community and beyond – everyone has a part to play no matter how big or small their contribution.”

Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards 2023

Each entry will be judged against three criteria: innovation, applicability and overall improvement in environmental performance.

The awards take place at The Apex, Bury St Edmunds, on October 13.

To find out more about the awards, and the enter, visit: www.iliffemediapromotions.co.uk/bury-business-awards

Entries close at midnight on August 15