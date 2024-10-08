Business and individuals shortlisted in this year’s Bury Free Press Business Awards will discover on Friday if they have won one of the much-coveted accolades.

The business awards, now in its 13th year will be held at the Apex in Charter Square, Bury St Edmunds.

More than 250 people will gather for the black-tie event with the winners and highly commended announced across 13 categories.

The judges and sponsors of the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards, which is the finale of the two-week West Suffolk Business Festival. Picture: Mark Westley

The event will be hosted for the second year running by ITV Anglia news anchor, Becky Jago.

Last week, finalists gathered for pre-awards networking.

The event was a first for the annual awards process and brought together organisers, those

shortlisted and sponsors - for a special drinks and canapes event at Edmunds Restaurant in Bury St Edmunds.

The finalists met last week at a special networking event. Picture: Richard Marsham

Food and drink, prepped and served by students from the college was enjoyed by guests and sponsored by Thomas Ridley Foodservice.

The 2024 awards shortlist is:

Apprentice / Trainee of the Year,

sponsored by WS Training

Ryan Hollis: WS Training Ltd,

Great Barton

Naomi Halls: Videndum

Production Solutions, Bury St

Edmunds

Luke Maddieson: JC Computer

Technologies (WS Training)

Tatiana Feriancova: Treatt Plc,

Bury St Edmunds

Freelancer of the Year, sponsored

by @inc

Aerial Angels: Pole fitness studio,

Brandon

Calatech: Mobile phones and

refurbished electronics, Haverhill

Grey Space Tattoo: Tattoo studio,

Brandon

A Girl’s Best Friend: Beauty

services, Haverhill

Employee of the Year, sponsored

by West Suffolk College

Amy Corcoran: Toolbox

Marketing, marketing services,

Bardwell

Kodi Daly: EO Escape Rooms,

Sudbury

Melissa Peachey: Otway Capital,

hotel group, Fornham All Saints

Contribution to the Community,

sponsored by Whitings LLP

Still Good Food: Food charity,

Bury St Edmunds

Lake Avenue Store & PO: Bury St

Edmunds

Videndum Productions Solutions

Ltd: broadcast solutions, Bury St

Edmunds

Thomas & Young Wealth

Management Ltd: Wealth

management and investment, Risby

Customer Service, sponsored by

Our Bury St Edmunds BID

Four Bells Glamping: Glamping

site, Bury St Edmunds

The Wine Cellar: Wine bar, Bury

St Edmunds

The Bury Tour Guides: Town tour

guides, Bury St Edmunds

Green/Environment Award,

sponsored by arc Shopping Centre

EcoCooling: Cooling solutions,

Risby

Jubilee Farm: Organic food, Bury

St Edmunds

Still Good Food: Food charity,

Bury St Edmunds

Eastern Education Group/West

Suffolk College: Education providers,

Bury St Edmunds

The West Suffolk Award for

Innovation, sponsored by TREATT

Plc

Emmerson Critchley Ltd:

Specialist and traditional builders,

Woolpit

Guardtech Group: Cleanroom

solutions, Haverhill

AWM Ltd: Weighing solutions,

Bury St Edmunds

Investing in West Suffolk,

sponsored by West Suffolk Council

Starlings Toys: Toy shop, Bury St

Edmunds

K9 Retreat Center: Dog Day Care,

Brandon

Claydon Drill: Farm machinery

manufacturer, Wickhambrook

Cameron Ventures Group: Hotel

group, Mildenhall

Business Leader, sponsored by

Greene & Greene Solicitors

Graham Spink: AWM Ltd, Bury St

Edmunds

Brian Keane: Cameron Ventures

Group, Mildenhall

Dr Nikos Savvas: Eastern

Education Group/West Suffolk

College, Bury St Edmunds

Chloe Keith: Toolbox Marketing

Services, Bardwell

Best New Start-Up, sponsored by

MENTA

Isaac Estates Ltd: Estate agents,

Bury St Edmunds

Craig Richardson Funeral

Celebrant: Funeral planning, Bury St

Edmunds

Bellissima Voi Aesthetics: Beauty

clinic, Brandon

Anglia CPR: CPR and first aid

training, Bury St Edmunds

Business of the Year (Small),

sponsored by Suffolk Chamber of

Commerce

Shuffle Board Game Café: Games

café, Bury St Edmunds

AWM Ltd: Weighing solutions,

Bury St Edmunds

Depden Care Farm: Therapy,

education, training, Bury St Edmunds

The Evidence Room: Escape rooms,

Bury St Edmunds

Business of the Year

(Medium/Large), sponsored by

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce

Cameron Ventures Group: Hotel

group, Mildenhall

Lark Technology Group Ltd:

Industrial control and safety systems,

Wooplit

Moreton Hall Health Club:

Indoor/outdoor health club, Bury St

Edmunds

Lifetime Achievement, sponsored

by Jaynic

To be announced on the evening