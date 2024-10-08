Finalists in the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards will discover on Friday if they have won one of the much-coveted accolades
Business and individuals shortlisted in this year’s Bury Free Press Business Awards will discover on Friday if they have won one of the much-coveted accolades.
The business awards, now in its 13th year will be held at the Apex in Charter Square, Bury St Edmunds.
More than 250 people will gather for the black-tie event with the winners and highly commended announced across 13 categories.
The event will be hosted for the second year running by ITV Anglia news anchor, Becky Jago.
Last week, finalists gathered for pre-awards networking.
The event was a first for the annual awards process and brought together organisers, those
shortlisted and sponsors - for a special drinks and canapes event at Edmunds Restaurant in Bury St Edmunds.
Food and drink, prepped and served by students from the college was enjoyed by guests and sponsored by Thomas Ridley Foodservice.
The 2024 awards shortlist is:
Apprentice / Trainee of the Year,
sponsored by WS Training
Ryan Hollis: WS Training Ltd,
Great Barton
Naomi Halls: Videndum
Production Solutions, Bury St
Edmunds
Luke Maddieson: JC Computer
Technologies (WS Training)
Tatiana Feriancova: Treatt Plc,
Bury St Edmunds
Freelancer of the Year, sponsored
by @inc
Aerial Angels: Pole fitness studio,
Brandon
Calatech: Mobile phones and
refurbished electronics, Haverhill
Grey Space Tattoo: Tattoo studio,
Brandon
A Girl’s Best Friend: Beauty
services, Haverhill
Employee of the Year, sponsored
by West Suffolk College
Amy Corcoran: Toolbox
Marketing, marketing services,
Bardwell
Kodi Daly: EO Escape Rooms,
Sudbury
Melissa Peachey: Otway Capital,
hotel group, Fornham All Saints
Contribution to the Community,
sponsored by Whitings LLP
Still Good Food: Food charity,
Bury St Edmunds
Lake Avenue Store & PO: Bury St
Edmunds
Videndum Productions Solutions
Ltd: broadcast solutions, Bury St
Edmunds
Thomas & Young Wealth
Management Ltd: Wealth
management and investment, Risby
Customer Service, sponsored by
Our Bury St Edmunds BID
Four Bells Glamping: Glamping
site, Bury St Edmunds
The Wine Cellar: Wine bar, Bury
St Edmunds
The Bury Tour Guides: Town tour
guides, Bury St Edmunds
Green/Environment Award,
sponsored by arc Shopping Centre
EcoCooling: Cooling solutions,
Risby
Jubilee Farm: Organic food, Bury
St Edmunds
Still Good Food: Food charity,
Bury St Edmunds
Eastern Education Group/West
Suffolk College: Education providers,
Bury St Edmunds
The West Suffolk Award for
Innovation, sponsored by TREATT
Plc
Emmerson Critchley Ltd:
Specialist and traditional builders,
Woolpit
Guardtech Group: Cleanroom
solutions, Haverhill
AWM Ltd: Weighing solutions,
Bury St Edmunds
Investing in West Suffolk,
sponsored by West Suffolk Council
Starlings Toys: Toy shop, Bury St
Edmunds
K9 Retreat Center: Dog Day Care,
Brandon
Claydon Drill: Farm machinery
manufacturer, Wickhambrook
Cameron Ventures Group: Hotel
group, Mildenhall
Business Leader, sponsored by
Greene & Greene Solicitors
Graham Spink: AWM Ltd, Bury St
Edmunds
Brian Keane: Cameron Ventures
Group, Mildenhall
Dr Nikos Savvas: Eastern
Education Group/West Suffolk
College, Bury St Edmunds
Chloe Keith: Toolbox Marketing
Services, Bardwell
Best New Start-Up, sponsored by
MENTA
Isaac Estates Ltd: Estate agents,
Bury St Edmunds
Craig Richardson Funeral
Celebrant: Funeral planning, Bury St
Edmunds
Bellissima Voi Aesthetics: Beauty
clinic, Brandon
Anglia CPR: CPR and first aid
training, Bury St Edmunds
Business of the Year (Small),
sponsored by Suffolk Chamber of
Commerce
Shuffle Board Game Café: Games
café, Bury St Edmunds
AWM Ltd: Weighing solutions,
Bury St Edmunds
Depden Care Farm: Therapy,
education, training, Bury St Edmunds
The Evidence Room: Escape rooms,
Bury St Edmunds
Business of the Year
(Medium/Large), sponsored by
Suffolk Chamber of Commerce
Cameron Ventures Group: Hotel
group, Mildenhall
Lark Technology Group Ltd:
Industrial control and safety systems,
Wooplit
Moreton Hall Health Club:
Indoor/outdoor health club, Bury St
Edmunds
Lifetime Achievement, sponsored
by Jaynic
To be announced on the evening