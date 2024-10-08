Home   Business News   Article

Finalists in the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards will discover on Friday if they have won one of the much-coveted accolades

By Chris Morris
Published: 11:14, 08 October 2024
 | Updated: 11:20, 08 October 2024

Business and individuals shortlisted in this year’s Bury Free Press Business Awards will discover on Friday if they have won one of the much-coveted accolades.

The business awards, now in its 13th year will be held at the Apex in Charter Square, Bury St Edmunds.

More than 250 people will gather for the black-tie event with the winners and highly commended announced across 13 categories.

The judges and sponsors of the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards, which is the finale of the two-week West Suffolk Business Festival. Picture: Mark Westley
The judges and sponsors of the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards, which is the finale of the two-week West Suffolk Business Festival. Picture: Mark Westley

The event will be hosted for the second year running by ITV Anglia news anchor, Becky Jago.

Last week, finalists gathered for pre-awards networking.

The event was a first for the annual awards process and brought together organisers, those
shortlisted and sponsors - for a special drinks and canapes event at Edmunds Restaurant in Bury St Edmunds.

The finalists met last week at a special networking event. Picture: Richard Marsham
The finalists met last week at a special networking event. Picture: Richard Marsham

Food and drink, prepped and served by students from the college was enjoyed by guests and sponsored by Thomas Ridley Foodservice.

The 2024 awards shortlist is:

Apprentice / Trainee of the Year,
sponsored by WS Training

Ryan Hollis: WS Training Ltd,
Great Barton

Naomi Halls: Videndum
Production Solutions, Bury St
Edmunds

Luke Maddieson: JC Computer
Technologies (WS Training)

Tatiana Feriancova: Treatt Plc,
Bury St Edmunds

Freelancer of the Year, sponsored
by @inc

Aerial Angels: Pole fitness studio,
Brandon

Calatech: Mobile phones and
refurbished electronics, Haverhill

Grey Space Tattoo: Tattoo studio,
Brandon

A Girl’s Best Friend: Beauty
services, Haverhill

Employee of the Year, sponsored
by West Suffolk College

Amy Corcoran: Toolbox
Marketing, marketing services,
Bardwell

Kodi Daly: EO Escape Rooms,
Sudbury

Melissa Peachey: Otway Capital,
hotel group, Fornham All Saints

Contribution to the Community,
sponsored by Whitings LLP

Still Good Food: Food charity,
Bury St Edmunds

Lake Avenue Store & PO: Bury St
Edmunds

Videndum Productions Solutions
Ltd: broadcast solutions, Bury St
Edmunds

Thomas & Young Wealth
Management Ltd: Wealth
management and investment, Risby

Customer Service, sponsored by
Our Bury St Edmunds BID

Four Bells Glamping: Glamping
site, Bury St Edmunds

The Wine Cellar: Wine bar, Bury
St Edmunds

The Bury Tour Guides: Town tour
guides, Bury St Edmunds

Green/Environment Award,
sponsored by arc Shopping Centre

EcoCooling: Cooling solutions,
Risby

Jubilee Farm: Organic food, Bury
St Edmunds

Still Good Food: Food charity,
Bury St Edmunds

Eastern Education Group/West
Suffolk College: Education providers,
Bury St Edmunds

The West Suffolk Award for
Innovation, sponsored by TREATT
Plc

Emmerson Critchley Ltd:
Specialist and traditional builders,
Woolpit

Guardtech Group: Cleanroom
solutions, Haverhill

AWM Ltd: Weighing solutions,
Bury St Edmunds

Investing in West Suffolk,
sponsored by West Suffolk Council

Starlings Toys: Toy shop, Bury St
Edmunds

K9 Retreat Center: Dog Day Care,
Brandon

Claydon Drill: Farm machinery
manufacturer, Wickhambrook

Cameron Ventures Group: Hotel
group, Mildenhall

Business Leader, sponsored by
Greene & Greene Solicitors

Graham Spink: AWM Ltd, Bury St
Edmunds

Brian Keane: Cameron Ventures
Group, Mildenhall

Dr Nikos Savvas: Eastern
Education Group/West Suffolk
College, Bury St Edmunds

Chloe Keith: Toolbox Marketing
Services, Bardwell

Best New Start-Up, sponsored by
MENTA

Isaac Estates Ltd: Estate agents,
Bury St Edmunds

Craig Richardson Funeral
Celebrant: Funeral planning, Bury St
Edmunds

Bellissima Voi Aesthetics: Beauty
clinic, Brandon

Anglia CPR: CPR and first aid
training, Bury St Edmunds

Business of the Year (Small),
sponsored by Suffolk Chamber of
Commerce

Shuffle Board Game Café: Games
café, Bury St Edmunds

AWM Ltd: Weighing solutions,
Bury St Edmunds

Depden Care Farm: Therapy,
education, training, Bury St Edmunds

The Evidence Room: Escape rooms,
Bury St Edmunds

Business of the Year
(Medium/Large), sponsored by
Suffolk Chamber of Commerce

Cameron Ventures Group: Hotel
group, Mildenhall

Lark Technology Group Ltd:
Industrial control and safety systems,
Wooplit

Moreton Hall Health Club:
Indoor/outdoor health club, Bury St
Edmunds

Lifetime Achievement, sponsored
by Jaynic

To be announced on the evening

