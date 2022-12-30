In today's podcast, specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has successfully sold a hotel in a Suffolk village.

Best Western Brome Grange Hotel in Brome, near Eye, has been sold on behalf of Cameron Ventures Group, which owns and operates hotels in East Anglia.

Next, a public exhibition has been tabled in order to provide more information about a proposed solar farm on 31 hectares of land near Sturmer.

The proposal for the Rowley Hill Solar Farm has been submitted on land east of Hill Lane, some two miles from Haverhill, Suffolk.

Residents of three housing complexes in Newmarket could see major improvement work starting next year.

These could include a new children’s play area and community hub at Icewell Hill using some of the land currently occupied by garages.