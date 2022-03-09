The hairdryer treatment at half-time spurred Felixstowe & Walton United into action in their come-from-behind Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup victory at Bury Town, goalscorer Henry Barley has revealed.

The released Ipswich Town scholar played a key role in the Seasiders overturning a 1-0 interval deficit in the last 15 minutes of regulation time at Ram Meadow last night to set up a home quarter-final tie.

Barley had looked one of the visitors' most dangerous players in a largely disappointing first 45 minutes for Stuart Boardley's side.

But his low strike from outside the area in the 75th minute, after playing a one-two with substitute Andre Hasanally, re-ignited the tie for the second round tie for the Seasiders.

The midfielder who was released from Town in June 2019, then helped send his side a step closer to a Portman Road final at his former club with his 86th minute free kick nodded against the post by Billy Holland before substitute Ollie Canfer knocked it over the line.

Of reaching the quarter-finals, where they will play host to lower-league Kirkley & Pakefield - set to be next Tuesday, subject to confirmation - Barley said: "It is unreal to be fair.

"We weren't really good enough in the first half when we had the ball.

"We got a bit of a grilling at half-time so we came out and did the business and we are through to the next round and that is the main thing and all we needed to do."

Speaking about his piledriver which delivered a moment that was beginning to look like it would not arrive for the visiting supporters, he said: "I was drifting out of the game a bit then I got the ball back, played a one-two with Andrew and I just thought I am going to hit it and fortunately it went in the bottom corner, so I will take that."

Asked about his part in what proved to be the winner, he said: "I just put it (free kick)( in an area and left the big boys go and attack it and I think it maybe bounced off the post and along the line and someone is there to tap it in which was the main thing."

With mid-table Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division outfit Kirkley & Pakefield set to visit the Goldstar Ground to play for a semi-final place next Tuesday, at the same time as the Seasiders are in the thick of a play-off push, Barley said they want to go all the way in the county cup.

"It is a competition we want to win so we will do our best to get through to the next round," he said.

Felixstowe had re-scheduled their home game with AFC Sudbury, who are also in with a shout of the play-offs in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division, for next Tuesday, though it appears that will now be moved again.

