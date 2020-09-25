In this week's podcast, hear from a family still desperate for information 40 years after their brother disappeared.

Kevin Dundon, 22, was last seen on a ferry heading to Felixstowe - Rebekah Chilvers has the story.

She'll also be chatting to Nicola Everett about a Covid testing fiasco that saw one Haverhill family offered an appointment 500 miles away.

Plus we find out about plans for a glamping site with a difference.

And, Joey Sadler will be updating us on all things Ipswich Town.

