SuffolkNews Podcast: Plea for answers 40 years on from man's disappearance on ferry bound for Felixstowe
Published: 12:27, 25 September 2020
| Updated: 12:30, 25 September 2020
In this week's podcast, hear from a family still desperate for information 40 years after their brother disappeared.
Kevin Dundon, 22, was last seen on a ferry heading to Felixstowe - Rebekah Chilvers has the story.
She'll also be chatting to Nicola Everett about a Covid testing fiasco that saw one Haverhill family offered an appointment 500 miles away.
Plus we find out about plans for a glamping site with a difference.
And, Joey Sadler will be updating us on all things Ipswich Town.
Listen to more episodes of the SuffolkNews Podcast:
All Suffolk NewsBury St EdmundsCoronavirusEducationFelixstoweHaverhillIpswichIpswich Town FCNewmarketNews PodcastsSohamSudbury Suffolk News Reporter