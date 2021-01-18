The Met Office is warning of potential travel issues and flooding in Suffolk after issuing a yellow weather alert for rain amid Storm Christoph which is set to hit the UK over the next few days.

According to the weather warning, spells of heavy rain may lead to travel disruption and flooding in places in the county between midnight on Wednesday morning and midday on Thursday.

The Met Office said people should expect flooding of a few homes and businesses, while bus and train services could be affected, making journey times longer.

It's also thought that spray and flooding on roads could extend journey times, and it is likely that there will be some interruption to power supplies and other services.

It comes after the Environment Agency issued almost a dozen flood alerts across the Suffolk area and warned people to be prepared for possible flooding.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk