Liam Abraham is hoping to see a big crowd at Badingham Road when his table-topping Framlingham Town side take on AFC Sudbury Reserves tonight (7.45pm).

The Castlemen are offering ‘pay what you want’ entry for this evening’s game, in which a win would see Abraham’s side move four points clear at the top of the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, ahead of the rest of the weekend’s fixtures.

Fram are in red-hot form having run out 5-0 winners at Debenham LC on Tuesday, a result which stretched their winning run to three matches and saw them move back to the summit.

Framlingham Town lost in the play-off semi-final at Harleston Town at the end of last season but have made a strong start to the 2022/23 campaign Picture: Mark Bullimore

“We’re in a real positive place,” Abraham said. “We’ve had three wins on the bounce and we’re looking in a good position.

“I love a Friday night game and it’s pay what you want, so hopefully it will encourage more fans through the gate.

“We’re playing some exciting football at the moment. We’re notching a lot of goals, so we hope people will come and give us a look.”

Fram raced into a 4-0 lead by half-time on Tuesday, courtesy of goals from captain Simon Poacher, Jake Seaber, Max Willett and Niki Shopov, with Willett grabbing a second after the break.

The Castlemen host Cornard United in the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup Second Round on Tuesday (7.45pm).