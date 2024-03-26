More than 50 firefighters in 13 fire crews were called to a fire which spread from a garage to a house.

The crews, including four from Newmarket, Haverhill and Clare, attended the fire in Back Lane, Little Abington, near Hildersham Road.

It was reported at 6.16am, with 10 fire engines and a water carrier were at the scene.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to the main part of the home but the garage, fencing and extension were severely damaged.

Hildersham Road in Little Abington. Picture: Google Maps

There were no injuries and all living in the house have been accounted for.

The fire has been extinguished and an investigation will be carried out today to determine the cause.