A mum has completed a trek to one of the world’s natural wonders in memory of the teenage son she lost to a brain tumour.

Claire Kavanagh, who lives in Balsham, spent 10 days in South America last month, during which time she trekked to the historic sanctuary of Machu Picchu.

Her effort has seen her reach her fund-raising target of £3,000, which has gone to the Brain Tumour Charity.

With the name of her son Niall tattooed on her wrist, Claire felt he was with her every step of the way

“It was a challenge and physically exhausting for me, but I made it,” said Claire, who signed up for the adventure last November and spent months getting herself in shape.

“It was so worth the effort when reaching the sun gate and the view of Machu Picchu. I experienced scorching sun, rain, thunder and lightning, freezing nights, starry skies, tropical climates and altitude sickness.”

And with every step of her journey, Claire said she felt the presence of her son Niall who, in 2021, at the age of 19, was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour.

“He died just three weeks from diagnosis,” said Claire. “The miracle we prayed for didn’t happen.

“We did have special and precious time following surgery to spend with Niall when he was able to tell us he loved us and we were able to do the same, but it wasn’t long enough. He should still be here and we love and miss him every day.”

Claire paid for the trip to Peru herself so all the money she raised through donations has gone to the charity.

“Peru is an amazing place, the people are so welcoming and compassionate, the landscapes and scenery incredible and the food exquisite,” said Claire. “ It exceeded all expectations.”

She said signing up for the challenge had given her something to focus on and that her other two sons, Ryan and Conal, had been really supportive of what she did as it was helping her to cope with the loss of Niall.

The Brain Tumour Charity is the world’s leading brain tumour charity and the largest dedicated funder of research into brain tumours globally.