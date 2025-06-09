A first protest walk held on land where huge solar farm could be built has been praised for providing a “powerful moment of community solidarity”.

The Kingsway Solar Community Action (KSCA) group joined other campaigners across the UK on Sunday morning for the first-ever National Community Walk.

The walk at West Wratting, near Haverhill, was a peaceful, coordinated awareness-raiser about the growing impact of large-scale solar farms, pylons, and battery energy storage systems (BESS) on rural landscapes.

People of all ages took part in the walk near West Wratting that raised awareness of the proposed 3,700-acres Kingsway Solar Farm. Picture: Contributed

Organisers of the walk said it was a ‘resounding success’, attracting over 120 participants, including families, dog walkers, local residents, and parish and district councillors.

Walkers followed a 2.25-mile route across public footpaths through the area proposed for the Kingsway Solar Farm, with a shorter one mile option also available.

Kathy Day from KSCA, said: “The walk offered a powerful moment of community solidarity and concern over the irreversible changes this development would bring.

The wind turbines form part of the landscape around the site of the proposed Kingsway Solar farm. Picture: Contributed

“The sun shone, the views were stunning, and it was a heartfelt reminder of what’s at stake.”

After the walk, the community gathered at the village hall for refreshments.

Tony Day, co-chair of the KSCA , gave a talk on the Kingsway proposals, followed by a Q&A session. Attendees raised concerns about:

• Lack of public awareness and understanding of the scale and implications of large-scale solar schemes

Refreshments and a Q&A session were provided in West Wratting Village Hall after the walk was completed. Picture: Contributed

• Uncertainty over land restoration after 40 years of solar and battery energy storage (BESS) use

• Long-term impact and recyclability of solar panels and BESS technology

• Preservation of archaeological sites and local landscape heritage

• Potential biodiversity loss and disruption to local ecosystems

The proposed solar farm would cover more than 1,500 hectares (3,706 acres) spanning Balsham, West Wratting, Weston Colville, Willingham Green, and Carlton.

It would involve massive infrastructure including pylons, substations, and up to 400MW of battery storage, which KSCA argue carries unresolved safety concerns.

KSCA says green energy must not come at the cost of long-term harm to our landscapes, habitats, or rural way of life.

The National Community Walk was inspired by South Norfolk’s Block East Pye Solar (BEPS) group and was mirrored by campaigners around the country.