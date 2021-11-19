A woman has appeared in court charged with running two brothels, of human trafficking and of handling the proceeds of crime.

Lan Zhu, 48, of Kelsey Crescent, Cambridge appeared at Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich, where she faced five charges.

She was charged with keeping two brothels between January 1, 2018 and April 12, 2019; one at Golden Herb massage in High Street, Haverhill, and the other at Superherb Acupuncture in High Street, Newmarket.

Zhu, who spoke through a Mandarin translator, was also charged with arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to them being exploited, an offence more commonly referred to as human trafficking.

Additionally, Zhu is also charged with being in possession of money taken from the proceeds of crime and of concealing, disguising or converting money obtained via criminal proceedings.

No plea indication was entered for any of the alleged offences.

Zhu was given unconditional bail and told she must go to Ipswich Crown Court on December 17 for a pre-trial plea and directions hearing.

