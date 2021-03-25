A Withersfield-based artist has begun delivering free copies of her pictorial book to nearby care homes - her first steps on a journey to 'brighten people's days by bringing the outside in', while also raising money for charity.

Sue Varian's 100-page book, A New Dawn, contains 50 photos taken on her walks in the countryside near her home.

After running a Crowdfunding appeal to raise the money for printing and marketing costs, Sue has now been able to have 500 copies of the book printed.

Sue Varian (right) hands copy of her book, A New Dawn, to Helen Selby, manager of The Meadows. Picture by Mecha Morton

Her mission has always been, said Sue: "To make a few people smile and get some joy out of the book," while also allowing those who have been stuck indoors for months because of the pandemic to enjoy some of the sights she has been able to enjoy.

Of the 500 books printed, 250 will go on sale, with all the proceeds being split between the Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust, My Wish Charity at West Suffolk Hospital and the Newmarket Day centre, where Sue is a volunteer.

The remaining 250 will be given, for free, to hospices and care homes in Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

Sue Varian with a copy of A New Dawn and many of the images she captured and put into the book. Picture by Mecha Morton

Already Sue, who prior to moving to Withersfield lived in Newmarket, has delivered a book to The Haywain and The Meadows, in Haverhill and copies will also be going to Eastcotts in Calford Green and Cleves Place in Haverhill.

Helen Selby, manager at The Meadows, told Sue: "I gave the book to one of my residents to look at. She was so impressed and came to see me to tell me that she will be painting some of these with her water colours, she is also 100 this year and she's amazing."

The book is now available to buy from from Sue's website, found HERE at £15 each plus postage

Or you can email Sue at: sue.photoartdesign@gmail.com for more details