Darryl Tate says preparation for next season has started early at Haverhill Borough with almost half of their current league fixtures in the current campaign still left to play.

Borough picked up their first point of 2023 on Saturday after drawing 2-2 at home to the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North’s bottom side FC Parson Drove.

Tate’s side had led 2-0 at half-time courtesy of goals from Callum Stone and Spencer Sykes, but conceded late on in the second half to finish up with a point.

Defender Leon Scarlett has returned to Haverhill Borough after a spell at Haverhill Rovers Picture: Mark Westley

Borough sit 16th in the First Division North table ahead of a trip to Leiston Reserves this Saturday (3pm), and boss Tate has been pleased to see improvements off the pitch which will benefit his young side in the long run.

“We’ve revamped the facilities this week,” he said. “In the changing rooms with the analysis we’ve put in a TV, so the education side of it is looking better.

“We’re investing for the future. The new TV will be used for the analysis and the pre-match talk.

“It’s the modern way and visually everybody can see everything and also we can go over stuff and use that as well as the whiteboard, so it’s just a different way for the players to learn.

“The key is now we’re already preparing for next season.

“The underlying thing that we want to do is putting in the blocks now for next season and where we’re going. We’re looking to be more competitive.”

Saturday’s draw with Parson Drove also marked the return of goalkeeper Charlie Bell, who was back from university, while left-back Leon Scarlett has returned to Borough after a spell with neighbours Haverhill Rovers.

West Wratting midfielder Luke Haines, also formerly at Rovers, featured after joining on dual-registration terms, in a continued link-up between Borough and the Cambridgeshire County League CSI Premier Division leaders.

“We let Wratting borrow a couple of our players earlier in the season,” Tate said. “Some of them are now looking to play at a higher level when they’ve not got a game for Wratting.

“Charlie was here last year and he’s just come back from uni, so he played and he’s been a part of the team for the last two years.

“Leon’s come back from Rovers and we’ve got a couple more players we’re looking to bring in as well this week.

“I’m just waiting for the seven-day approach to be accepted and hopefully they’ll be over the line in time for Saturday.”

Tate also added that his and the club's thoughts are with all of those affected by the death of Haverhill boy Harley Barfield.