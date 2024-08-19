Haverhill Silver Band is set to perform a special concert in aid of St Nicholas Hospice Care.

The event, sponsored by Greene & Greene Solicitors, is on September 1 at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds and promises an afternoon of diverse musical entertainment.

The band will showcase a rich repertoire including classical, pop, film music and original brass band compositions, all inspired by significant events since the foundation of St Nicholas Hospice 40 years ago.

Andrew Cooper, partner at Greene and Greene and member of the Haverhill Silver Band alongside Abby Mayes, the hospice’s corporate fund-raising manager Picture: St Nicholas Hospice Care

Abby Mayes, the charity’s corporate fund-raising manager, said: “We are grateful to the Haverhill Silver Band for coming together to perform this concert at The Apex in aid of us.

“We are so pleased that they want to join in with our celebrations of 40 years of St Nic’s.

“For four decades our communities have supported us, and without them we wouldn’t be able to do the things we do.

“Our thanks also go to Greene & Greene for sponsoring this concert, and for all of the support they give the hospice.

“Please, don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy an evening of exceptional brass band music while supporting a worthy cause.”

Haverhill Silver Band have been participating in national competitions, where they have consistently garnered accolades.

In March 2022, they were crowned regional champions for London and the South East, earning them a debut performance at the prestigious national finals at the Royal Albert Hall.

All profits from the concert will be donated to St Nicholas Hospice Care, to help support its work across West Suffolk and Thetford to care for those facing dying, death and grief.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased from The Apex box office or online at www.theapex.co.uk/whats-on/details.cfm?id=920747&ins=1402590

It costs around £8m each year to run the hospice’s services, which is equivalent to £22,000 per day.

The charity receives some statutory funding, which covers about 20 per cent of its costs.

As a result it needs to generate £17,500 of income per day.