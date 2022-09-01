As the cost of living crisis takes a firmer grip, and hot on the heels of seeing a record number of people fed through its foodbank, a Haverhill charity is preparing to join a campaign to get the issue addressed more directly.

With a great deal of worry about how it will affect the lives of individuals and families, REACH Community Projects is taking the step of trying to directly engage with the people of Haverhill on the cost of living issue.

For the first time ever, REACH will be taking a stall on Haverhill market on Saturday to talk with people, to gather facts, gauge opinion and, very importantly, to request action by contacting local Members of Parliament.

The postcard designed by REACH Community Projects. Submitted picture

Led by community organiser Saffron Carter, a team of five from REACH will be on the stall from 9am to 1pm.

The team will be asking members of the public to make contact with their local MP, making them aware of how the crisis is already affecting people’s lives and how, if nothing is done on a national scale, the hardship which many are experiencing will only get worse.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s market stall appearance, Saffron said: “While much is being stated in the media about the impact of inflation, and record energy prices in particular, we at REACH have decided to get out at street level and talk with people directly about how they are affected.

“We have also made it easy for them to contact their MP with pre-printed postcards which we will be handing out and which are also available online.”

The team at REACH Community Projects in 2021: Back, from left, Sandra Mann, Justine Cammiss-Strudwick, Henry Wilson, Jo Goodhall; front, Philippa Waller, Ann Allen, Netta Record, Mollie Bacon and Corrine Sing. Two other members of staff were not included in the photo. Contributed picture

Postcards are available online HERE

The campaign, of which Saturday’s market stall is part, is within a nationwide effort by the Trussell Trust.

REACH provides support, welfare and debt counselling from its bases in both Haverhill and Newmarket to those suffering hardship in the west Suffolk, north Essex and south Cambridgeshire areas as well as the much needed Haverhill Foodbank which saw a record level of uptake this August.

The charity has been preparing for the current cost-of-living crisis for many months, taking on more staff and widening its reach in order to be able to help more people when they need it.

Henry Wilson MBE, CEO of Reach Community Projects based in Haverhill

REACH chief executive Henry Wilson said that, as of lunchtime on Tuesday, 202 people had been fed through Haverhill Foodbank during August, a figure that included 82 children.

And that number of children was the most ever fed in one month by REACH, aside from one Christmas period when 99 children received food.

With free school meal vouchers being given out to families during the school summer holidays, the figure was even more worrying, said Henry.

Of Saturday’s market appearance, Saffron said: “One question we ask is ‘Do you agree that everyone should be able to afford life’s essentials?’ and we want people to ask this of their parliamentary representatives in order to bring the message home with the hope that action will be taken to avert what could become a humanitarian crisis within our community.”

REACH will be taking the matters raised on Saturday further in a meeting with Haverhill’s own MP, Matt Hancock, towards the end of September.